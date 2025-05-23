News Digest: Foreign Media on Organization of Turkic States Summit, Kazakhstan’s Rising Role in Global Stability and Economic Growth

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest highlights the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Budapest, Kazakhstan’s growing role in global diplomacy, cultural cooperation, economic reforms and energy production.

Middle Powers can help glue our fracturing world

The Geopolitics published an article on May 20 by Roman Vassilenko, Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, discussing how, in an increasingly fractured global order, middle powers such as Kazakhstan are emerging as key stabilizers. Through pragmatic diplomacy, coalition-building, and strategic specialization, these nations are helping to reshape global leadership and governance beyond the traditional dominance of great powers.

According to the author, rather than aspiring to rival the great powers, middle powers can create coalitions of relevance – flexible alignments around common interests like food security, digital innovation, and cultural diplomacy. These are not blocs, but communities of purpose.

“Kazakhstan is one such aspiring middle power. Long regarded as a crossroads of cultures and civilizations in the heart of Eurasia, we are ready to embrace this role with purpose and determination. Being the largest landmass and economic powerhouse in Central Asia, Kazakhstan remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing the values of multilateralism, diplomacy, and dialogue,” the article reads.

Turkic states sign Budapest Declaration to deepen regional cooperation

Leaders of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) made important decisions in the economic, cultural and political fields at an informal summit held in Budapest, Azernews reported on May 22.

The Budapest Informal Summit marked the first OTS summit held on the European continent and in the territory of an observer member country.

The Budapest Declaration, signed during the meeting, outlines concrete steps to expand cooperation in the fields of trade, energy, transport, digital transformation, cultural relations and regional security. OTS Secretary-General Kubanychbek Omuraliev described this declaration as a strategic roadmap that will further strengthen solidarity among Turkic states.

The summit also approved a joint celebration of Nowruz (Nauryz) across the Turkic world. At the initiative of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Nowruz will now be commemorated as a collective day of remembrance under the flag of the Organization of Turkic States.

Budapest hosts historic Turkic states summit

The Organization of Turkic States is considered an increasingly important player in the political and economic networks of Central Asia and Eurasia, and the informal summit held in Budapest shows that Hungary is ready to develop strategic cooperation with the Turkic states, Hungary Today reported on May 21.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó noted at a press conference following the summit that Hungary joined the organization as an observer seven years ago. He emphasized that while the world has changed significantly since then, these changes have only reinforced the importance of cooperation with the Turkic states.

Szijjártó stated that Hungary’s energy supply would not be as secure today as it is without the Turkic states, adding that this is not a political question but a physical one, given that the majority of natural gas is already transported via the Turkish Stream pipeline.

He added that Hungarian companies have acquired stakes in oil and gas fields in Azerbaijan, while MOL has recently begun natural gas production in Kazakhstan. Furthermore, decisions have been made to build nuclear power plants in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan using Hungarian technology.

“The region represented by the Organization of Turkic States has become the world’s third largest source of oil and natural gas, so Hungary’s good cooperation with these countries is of enormous importance in terms of energy supply,” he said.

Europe’s big bet on the Trans–Caspian Transport Corridor

The Diplomatic Courier published an expert article on May 22 on the importance of the Trans–Caspian Transport Corridor (TITR) for the EU, noting that TITR has become a strategic priority for Brussels.

According to the article, behind this push lies a transformation in regional transport dynamics. The volume of goods moved via the Middle Corridor surged from 800,000 tons in 2021 to 4.5 million tons in 2024—a sevenfold increase in just three years. Looking ahead, Kazakhstan is targeting 10 million tons by 2027 and 15 million tons by 2030.

The article adds that Kazakhstan, the largest landlocked country in the world and a transit hub linking China to Europe, is key to the Middle Corridor. The government has embarked on a major rail expansion, most notably the construction of second tracks on the Dostyk–Mointy section, which will boost rail speeds from 800 km to 1,500 km per day and quintuple cargo capacity.

Azerbaijan represented at international forum in Astana

Azertag published an article on May 20 covering an international forum in Kazakhstan’s capital to celebrate the Day of Culture and Art Workers.

“As part of the celebration, the National Museum of Kazakhstan is hosting the third Museum Congress, organized by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Culture in partnership with the international organization TURKSOY. The congress focuses on both theoretical and practical issues related to the restoration of museum exhibits.

Scholars and representatives of museums from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Moldova, the Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Türkiye and Uzbekistan also joined participants from Kazakhstan,” the article states.

Kazakhstan ramps up SME support to attract European investment and fuel economic growth

Kazakhstan is stepping up support for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs). With more financing, reforms and trade incentives, the goal is to grow its SME base and attract more European investment,Euronews reported on May 20.

“Kazakhstan is expanding its SME sector with targeted reforms, financing, and state-backed guarantees worth nearly €18 billion (US$20.3 billion) by 2027. New incentives support joint ventures, foreign entrepreneurs, and local manufacturing, with over 11,000 SMEs already operating under shared ownership. The DAMU Fund plays a key role, having financed over 1,600 foreign-led projects. European investors are finding opportunity in sectors like agribusiness, logistics, and IT. As Kazakhstan shifts from resource extraction to value-added production, trade offices and legal frameworks are helping European firms enter a transforming market with confidence,” the article notes.

Unlocking strategic investment opportunities in a key Eurasian economy

Kazakhstan is strategically transforming its economy through Baiterek Holding, attracting global investors with transparent, market-driven policies, Economic Times reported on May 21.

“By 2027, Baiterek will inject €18.3 billion (US$20.7 billion) into key sectors like housing and infrastructure, supported by a €1.8 billion (US$2.04 billion) annual capitalization plan. These initiatives aim to foster sustainable growth and modernize critical industries, creating a pipeline of opportunities,” the article states.

Kazakhstan’s oil output rises 2% in May in defiance of OPEC+

Kazakhstan’s crude oil production increased by 2% in May 2025, averaging 1.86 million barrels per day (bpd), surpassing its OPEC+ quota, Reuters reported on May 20.

Under the latest OPEC+ agreement, Kazakhstan’s OPEC+ quota for May rose to 1.486 million barrels per day from 1.473 million barrels per day in April.

The country’s energy ministry has repeatedly said it was committed to the OPEC+ agreement.

It has said it will compensate for overproduction by reducing its cumulative output by 1.3 million barrels per day by April 2026, while also saying it would prioritise national interests over those of OPEC+ when deciding on production levels.