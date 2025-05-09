News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan’s Ties with Vietnam, Military Parade and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest features Kazakhstan’s relations with Vietnam, a military parade and more.

Vietnam, Kazakhstan issue joint statement on establishing strategic partnership

General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam, and his spouse, along with the Vietnamese delegation, paid a state visit to Kazakhstan from May 5-7 at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on May 6.

During the visit, the two sides issued a Joint Statement on the Establishment of Vietnam – Kazakhstan Strategic Partnership.

Leaders of the two countries agreed that developing and deepening the Vietnam – Kazakhstan relations are in accordance with the common interests of the two peoples, significantly contributing to ensuring peace, stability and development in the region and the world. They agreed to elevate the bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership and to further enhance cooperation.

Kazakhstan-Vietnam: Tokayev receives To Lam, relations elevated to strategic partnership

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam, in Astana during his state visit to Kazakhstan, reported Nova News on May 6.

The two leaders emphasized the importance of cooperation within multilateral organizations such as the United Nations, the World Trade Organization (WTO), and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Economically, both sides supported the establishment of a Joint Economic Council and discussed new mechanisms to promote investment, trade, and business links. Special attention was given to collaboration under the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), which could enhance logistics connectivity between Southeast and Central Asia.

Vietnamese party leader honored with Kazakhstan’s noble friendship order

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, To Lam, was honoured with Kazakhstan’s Order of Dostyk (Friendship) of the First Class at a ceremony held at the Akorda Presidential Palace on May 6 as part of his state visit, reported Saigon news agency on May 6.

President Tokayev presented the award, one of Kazakhstan’s highest honors, to the Vietnamese leader.

In his speech, To Lam described the award as a symbol of the deep affection and mutual trust between the peoples of Vietnam and Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan celebrates 80 years of victory with grand parade

A grand military parade in Astana honored the sacrifices of past generations while showcasing national pride and defense capabilities, the Pinnacle Gazette reported on May 7.

The event, held at Kazakh Yeli Square, marked the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory. It drew large crowds, including veterans and official delegations from across the country. Among the distinguished guests was To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, who was in Kazakhstan on a state visit.

The atmosphere was solemn yet proud, with security provided by personnel from the State Security Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the National Security Committee. Medical teams were also stationed on-site to provide assistance if needed.

Chinese company expands and upgrades asphalt plant in Kazakhstan

The inauguration ceremony for the expansion and upgrade of the Caspian Asphalt Plant was held on Monday in Aktau, reported Xinhua on May 6. Constructed by China CITIC Construction Co., Ltd., the upgraded plant has increased its annual crude oil processing capacity from 1 million tons to 1.5 million tons, with asphalt production rising from 500,000 tons to 750,000 tons per year.

This expansion is expected to help alleviate Kazakhstan’s shortage of road asphalt for infrastructure development, marking another milestone in China-Kazakhstan cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Kazakhstan charts ambitious investment path to boost economic growth

At a meeting of Kazakhstan’s economic growth headquarters, key economic indicators and investment projects were discussed, Trend reported on May 8.

The Kazakhstan Industrial Development Fund (KIDF) is leading several projects focused on infrastructure, metallurgy, and the chemical industry, with the potential to generate substantial economic value. Notable KIDF projects for 2025 include the construction of a border railway crossing and an electric steelmaking plant.

The Qazaqstan Investment Corporation (QIC) also announced plans to invest in high-impact projects, including the development of the metallurgy sector and the construction of soda ash and bitumen production facilities.