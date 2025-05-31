News Digest: Foreign Media on Astana International Forum, Climate Security and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected recent articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest covers the Astana International Forum, climate security and more.

Why countries cannot afford to turn inward on climate security

South China Morning Post published an opinion article on climate security by Zulfiya Suleimenova, Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan – Special Representative of the President on International Environmental Cooperation, on May 25.

“Kazakhstan is taking proactive steps, both through domestic initiatives and by deepening multilateral cooperation with international partners. At the national level, we have committed to reducing our absolute emissions by 15 percent from 1990 levels by 2030, with a conditional target of 25 percent contingent on additional climate finance and technology transfer. We have also adopted a Carbon Neutrality Strategy that aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060,” the article reads.

The author concludes that while focusing on domestic issues is a legitimate priority for any government, some challenges require global collaboration. Climate-related problems, whether they involve water, energy, food or migration, cannot be solved in isolation. They demand coordinated action, joint research, data sharing, financing and policy harmonization.

Kazakhstan’s president on balancing Russia, China and the West

Al Jazeera released an exclusive interview with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on May 29. The interview addressed key topics such as hydrocarbon exports, the impact of the war in Ukraine on these processes, and the development of alternative routes for oil transportation.

“Kazakhstan sits at the crossroads of global power between Russia, China and key trade routes. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talks to Al Jazeera about his reform agenda, the legacy of Nazarbayev, and plans to reduce inequality in a resource-rich nation. He also addresses Kazakhstan’s economic dependency on oil and Russia, growing ties with China and the West, and criticisms over press freedom and political openness. With the war in Ukraine redrawing alliances, is Kazakhstan truly neutral, or simply under pressure?” reads the Al Jazeera video description.

China-Central Asia media cooperation forum held in Astana

Chinese and Central Asian media representatives called for enhanced cooperation to promote people-to-people connectivity, uphold fairness and development, and jointly combat fake news, thereby strengthening good-neighborly relations and injecting a dose of stability into a turbulent world at the 2025 China-Central Asia Media Cooperation Forum held in Astana, Global Times reported on May 29.

President Tokayev sent a congratulatory letter to the forum, stating Kazakhstan attaches great importance to developing a permanent and comprehensive strategic partnership with China.

The president pointed out that the 2025 China-Central Asia Media Cooperation Forum serves as an important platform for enhancing mutual understanding, trust, and partnership in the media sector.

Astana International Forum: FAO calls for increased investment to unlock Central Asia’s potential and address regional challenges

QU Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), urged immediate action on water conservation, transboundary cooperation, and sustainable agricultural practices to safeguard Central Asia’s future, FAO’s press service reported on May 29.

Speaking at the opening session of the Astana International Forum, QU said: “Water security is a pillar of agrifood systems, yet it is under increasing threat due to scarcity, pollution, and weak infrastructure.”

QU noted that with vast land resources, rich agrobiodiversity, and strategic geographic location, Central Asia has enormous potential to transform its agrifood systems into drivers of sustainability, resilience, and better life. This transformation is critical not only for the region, but for the broader Eurasian continent and beyond.

Astana International Forum: Kazakhstan calls for a new world order based on dialogue

President Tokayev opened the second Astana International Forum on Thursday with a strong call for renewed global cooperation, nuclear non-proliferation, and institutional reform in the face of growing geopolitical instability and technological disruption, EU Reporter reported on May 29.

Addressing an audience of international leaders, diplomats, and experts, Tokayev warned of a “profound global uncertainty” threatening peace and progress.

Tokayev linked Kazakhstan’s foreign policy philosophy to its strategic investments in technology and innovation. “Multilateralism is foundering,” he warned. “Kazakhstan’s foreign policy is based on the belief that dialogue is more powerful than division.”

Positioning the country as a rising digital hub, Tokayev announced that Kazakhstan has launched the most powerful supercomputer in Central Asia. “We aim to become the IT and innovation hub of Central Asia,” he said, reinforcing the country’s ambitions to lead in artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and blockchain innovation.