More Flights Launch in May to Connect Kazakhstan to Ten Countries

ASTANA – Beginning in May, Kazakhstan is launching new air routes to ten countries, including Azerbaijan, China, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, the Kyrgyz Republic, South Korea, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam, reported the Transport Ministry’s press service on May 12.

SCAT Airlines will open several new international routes from Shymkent Airport this month. Starting May 27, flights will commence from Shymkent to Budapest (Hungary) and to Munich (Germany), with two flights per week on each route. From May 29, the airline will also launch routes from Shymkent to Shanghai (China) and Seoul (South Korea), also with two flights per week.

Air Astana will expand its network with several new routes in May. On May 14, the airline will begin operating flights between Astana and Da Nang (Vietnam) twice weekly. From May 27, it will launch a route from Atyrau to Tbilisi (Georgia) with three flights per week. On May 28, a new connection between Almaty and Osh (the Kyrgyz Republic) will be added with four weekly flights. Another route, between Atyrau and Baku (Azerbaijan), will begin on May 31, with three flights per week.

Fly Arystan is also introducing new routes this month. Beginning May 18, it will operate flights between Almaty and Ghulja (China) twice a week. From May 28, a new route from Astana to Gazipaşa (Türkiye) will be added with two weekly flights.

Also, Uzbek airline My Freighter, also known as Centrum Air, launched a new route from Almaty to Tashkent on May 5, offering two flights per week.

Azerbaijan Airlines has also announced increased service on the Astana to Baku route. Starting May 13, the frequency will rise from three to four weekly flights.