Kazakhstan’s Investment Appeal Surges in Early 2025

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s investment appeal surged in early 2025, with seven investment agreements worth $14 billion signed in the first four months of the year, compared to only one in 2022, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service reported on May 9.

These agreements represent a significant contribution to new production facilities, job creation, export potential, and growth. An important indicator of increased investor confidence is the sharp rise in signed legal agreements.

As of May 1, Kazakhstan concluded 67 investment contracts providing state preferences for project implementation, which is twice as many as compared to the same period last year, with 32 contracts.

One of the steps to improve the conditions for attracting foreign investment was the introduction of an investor visa. Along with this reform, the country is already implementing large-scale investment initiatives.

Among them is a corn deep-processing plant in the Zhambyl Region by China’s Fufeng Group, a major agro-industrial player in Asia. Now under construction, the facility is expected to create over 1,000 jobs, offer stable demand for local farmers’ products, and export to Europe.

The agreements concluded are not just investments – they support technology transfer, infrastructure development, strengthening of the processing industry, and social stability.