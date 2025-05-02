Kazakhstan Introduces Investor Visa

ASTANA – Kazakhstan approved new regulations for obtaining an investor visa to enhance its investment appeal and support long-term business partnerships on April 30, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Under the new regulations, foreign nationals who invest at least $300,000 in the charter capital of Kazakh companies or in publicly traded local securities can apply electronically for the investor visa. This so-called golden visa also provides an opportunity to obtain a residence permit for up to ten years.

Widely implemented in countries across Europe, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Singapore, golden visa programs have proven effective in attracting capital, technology, and business activity. Kazakhstan now joins this global trend with its own investment residency model.

The program will offer a favorable and predictable environment for foreign investors by providing legal safeguards and strengthening trust in Kazakhstan’s investment climate.

The regulation will come into effect ten days after its official publication.