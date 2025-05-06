Kazakhstan Rises to 44th Place in Global Open Data Inventory Ranking

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has climbed to 44th place out of 198 countries in the Open Data Inventory (ODIN) ranking by Open Data Watch, the Bureau of National Statistics reported on May 5.

In 2020, Kazakhstan ranked 54th out of 187 countries, in 2022 – 51st out of 195, and in 2023 – 48th out of 192.

In 2024, the country’s overall score was 72 out of 100 possible, where the ranking assessed the data openness and coverage in the main sectors of official statistics.

A particularly high result was achieved for the coverage indicator, where Kazakhstan took 14th place.

Malaysia topped the 2024 list with a score of 90, followed by Singapore, Finland, Denmark, and Poland, rounding out the top five.

The ODIN ranking assesses the openness and completeness of official statistics. Launched in 2015, the ODIN index aims to identify data gaps, promote open data policies, enhance public access to information, and foster dialogue between statistical authorities and the public.