Kazakhstan Ranks 48th Out of 192 Countries in Open Data Inventory Ranking

ASTANA – Kazakhstan jumped six spots up and ranked 48th out of 192 countries in the latest Open Data Inventory (ODIN) ranking by Open Data Watch, reported the Bureau of National Statistics on Feb. 20.

The ODIN ranking evaluates the coverage and openness of official statistics in four categories: national statistics, social and demographic statistics, economic statistics, and environmental and natural resource statistics.

Kazakhstan has a total score of 64, having improved its data coverage subscore from 57 to 59 and data openness subscore from 65 to 69 between 2021 and 2022.

Singapore was ranked first with an overall score of 90, followed by Denmark (87) and Finland (86).

The ranking is designed to help governments identify gaps where they can improve statistics, promote open data policies, increase access, and foster conversation between national statistical offices (NSOs) and data users.