Kazakhstan Reaffirms Commitment to SCO Cooperation During Meeting with Secretary General

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu assured of Kazakhstan’s unchanged and active position in supporting multidisciplinary cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) during a meeting with SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev.

During the talks, Nurtleu congratulated Yermekbayev on assuming the position of SCO Secretary General, reported the ministry’s press service on May 26.

The officials reviewed the current activities of the SCO and preparations for the high-level events planned for this year, including preparations for the summit of heads of state in China.

Special attention was given to the continued implementation of agreements reached during the SCO Heads of State Council meeting held in Astana in July 2024. Notably, discussions focused on concrete measures to enhance the organization’s effectiveness and unlock its full potential.

Emphasizing Kazakhstan’s active role within the organization, Yermekbayev outlined the priority areas of work for the upcoming period.