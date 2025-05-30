Kazakhstan, Italy Expand Strategic Partnership

ASTANA – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s official visit to Kazakhstan will activate Kazakh-Italian relations, Meloni said during narrow-format talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on May 30, reported Akorda.

“Italy is Kazakhstan’s third trading partner in the world and the largest partner in Europe. I believe that we must maintain the high dynamics of our cooperation,” Tokayev shared.

Meloni said bilateral cooperation has always been very fruitful, but there is always room for more expanded interaction, ranging from energy to culture, exchange between universities and peoples.

“We see Kazakhstan as a strategic partner of Italy, and this region as a strategically important crossroads. We need dialogue,” she said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects to deepen trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

At the expanded-format talks, Tokayev noted that trade turnover between the countries increased by 24% to $20 billion in 2024. Over the past 20 years, Italy has invested up to $7.6 billion in Kazakhstan’s economy.

He pointed out that nearly 270 Italian companies, including such major investors as ENI, SDF Group, PetroValves, Maire Tecnimont, and Ballestra, are successfully operating in the country.

Meloni called Tokayev one of the most pragmatic leaders she has ever met, noting the importance of communicating with a person who deeply understands the complexity of current challenges.

“It is gratifying that in these difficult times there is also good news, one of which is the exceptional relationship between Italy and Kazakhstan,” she added.

Following the talks, the parties adopted a Joint Statement on expanding strategic partnership.

Among the documents signed are an agreement between both governments on the readmission of persons; a joint statement on cooperation in the field of critical minerals and critical raw materials; a memorandum of cooperation between Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund and Maire Tecnimont; a cooperation agreement between Samruk Kazyna and Ansaldo; a memorandum on a cooperation program to promote practical solutions to water challenges; a joint declaration between the Development Bank of Kazakhstan, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti S.p.A. and SACE SpA; a memorandum of understanding between Samruk Energo and SACE SpA; and a memorandum of cooperation between Kazakh Invest national company and Italian Trade Agency.