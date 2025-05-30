President Tokayev Meets Prime Minister of Italy

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni, who arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit during the Astana International Forum (AIF) on May 29, reported Akorda.

Tokayev emphasized Italy’s role as one of Kazakhstan’s leading trade partners in Europe and mentioned a business forum on May 28-29 involving Italian entrepreneurs, highly appreciating assistance in developing business ties between the countries.

Meloni described Kazakhstan as a very important partner for Italy and Europe. She praised Kazakhstan’s initiative in organizing the first Italy-Central Asia summit.

“The Central Asian region has now acquired strategic importance,” she said.

“I think this summit could become historic in our relations with the region. In these difficult times, it is very important for us to strengthen cooperation at all levels,” Meloni concluded.