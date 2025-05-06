Kazakhstan Achieves Record at Asia-Pacific Linguistics Olympiad

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s Ramazan Butantayev, a student of the specialized IT lyceum of the Mangystau Region, won the gold medal at the Asia-Pacific Linguistic Olympiad APLO-2025. The national team showed a record result in the entire history of participation in linguistic Olympiads, winning five medals and three certificates of honor, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Education on May 5.

The medal winners include Amir Sarbasov, Timur Kantayev, Zere Serikova and Temirlan Seitbattal.

Certificates of honor were awarded to Islam Sipattalov, Shyngys Karassayev and Aron Khassanov.

Nearly 500 schoolchildren participated in the APLO simultaneously across 12 Asia-Pacific countries – including China, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Iran, Korea, Singapore, and Thailand – on April 20.

Asia Pacific Linguistics Olympiad (APLO) is an international intellectual competition in linguistics for high school students, opening the way to participation in the International Linguistic Olympiad (IOL). The Olympiad aims to develop logical thinking, linguistic intuition and intercultural competence.