Fireworks and Drones Illuminate Astana and Almaty Skies for Victory Day Celebrations

ASTANA – Night skies across Astana and Almaty lit up with a spectacular firework display and drone show, celebrating Victory Day on May 9 in honor of the 80th anniversary since the end of the Great Patriotic War as part of World War II.

In his official congratulatory message, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the contribution of the Kazakh people in bringing the victory closer.

“We cherish the memory of the military and labor exploits of our compatriots. We sacredly honor the names of heroes who have shown a true example of selflessness and courage, and we surround veterans with care and support,” he said.

“Victory Day once again reminds us how important it is to preserve peace, friendship and tranquility in our land. I am convinced that these enduring values will always be a firm foundation for the well-being of our people and Kazakhstan’s steady progress,” added Tokayev.

Excited adults and children gathered in the evening for a spectacular fireworks show that lit up the night sky across the capital.

Fireworks were launched from two points of the city – from the territory near the Atyrau at the city embankment and the botanical garden. Over 70,000 people gathered to enjoy the show. Each location fired around 4,000 fireworks, delivering five minutes of vibrant color and thunderous bursts.

Meanwhile in Almaty, a large-scale drone light show captivated locals, serving as the grand finale of the city’s celebration marking the 80th anniversary of Victory Day.

Above Abai Square, more than 500 drones lit up the night sky, forming powerful symbols of courage and remembrance. Spectators watched in awe as the drones shaped a five-pointed star, a soldier’s helmet, and portraits of Kazakh World War II heroes — Manshuk Mametova, Aliya Moldagulova, Talgat Bigeldinov, and Bauyrzhan Momyshuly — paying tribute to their enduring legacy.

The show attracted over 60,000 spectators and was broadcast online.

Around 1.2 million Kazakhs were drafted to the front during WWII. Combat orders and medals were awarded to more than 100,000 soldiers from Kazakhstan and over 500 people were awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union.