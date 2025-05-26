Council of Turkic Central Banks to Hold Inaugural Meeting at Astana International Forum

ASTANA – The inaugural meeting of the Council of Turkic Central Banks will take place during the Astana International Forum on May 29-30, to strengthen financial cooperation among Turkic states.

The meeting will bring together representatives from the central banks of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.

In an exclusive interview with Kazinform on May 21, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev spoke about the goals and agenda of the upcoming meeting.

The council was created following the signing of a memorandum of understanding during the 11th OTS Summit in Bishkek in November last year. The initiative, originally proposed by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aims to promote closer coordination among central banks of Turkic nations, enhance financial stability, and foster cooperation in digital finance and payment systems development.

“The meeting will focus on assessing the current state of member economies, discussing key areas of monetary policy, financial stability measures, the development of payment systems, and the prospects for introducing central bank digital currencies. We will also explore opportunities for collaboration in the fintech sector and other areas of mutual interest,” said Omuraliev.

He added that the council is expected to become a permanent platform for financial dialogue and policy coordination among the Turkic states, contributing to greater macroeconomic stability and deeper regional economic integration.