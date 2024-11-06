President Tokayev Advocates Economic Integration, Digital Progress at OTS Summit

ASTANA — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summit in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz Republic, on Nov. 6, marking 15 years of regional unity and advocating for enhanced economic, cultural and digital cooperation across the Turkic world.

According to Akorda, in his opening remarks, Tokayev thanked President Sadyr Zhaparov and the people of the Kyrgyz Republic for their warm hospitality, highlighting the significance of the gathering held in the new Yntymak Ordo Palace.

“Undoubtedly, this is a great event. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all participants on this important date. In a short period, the OTS has become an influential organization on the world stage. I believe that all of this was achieved thanks to our unity and solidarity. I am confident that today’s summit will further strengthen our cooperation,” said Tokayev.

Kazakhstan’s leadership in the OTS: Key achievements

President Tokayev reviewed Kazakhstan’s accomplishments as the outgoing OTS chair, emphasizing the country’s commitment to fostering unity and expanding collaboration across the Turkic world.

“Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the Organization of Turkic States was held under the motto of ‘TURKTIME!’ with a special focus on unity and broad cooperation, yielding concrete results,” said Tokayev.

Tokayev noted that during its chairmanship, Kazakhstan implemented numerous projects and organized more than 80 events, including the fifth World Nomad Games in Astana, a celebration of the Great Steppe’s rich nomadic heritage.

“The approval of the unified Turkic alphabet marked a historic achievement. Last year, at a meeting in Astana, we decided to appoint our permanent representatives to the Organization of Turkic States, and relevant regulations are now ready for approval,” he added.

Economic integration and the Middle Corridor

“I believe the effective operation of the Turkic Investment Fund has significantly contributed to deepening integration among Turkic countries. The theme of this summit, proposed by our Kyrgyz brothers — ‘Strengthening the Turkic World: Economic Integration, Sustainable Development, Digital Future, and Security for All’ — aligns well with the interests of all participating nations,” said Tokayev.

The Kazakh leader highlighted the deepening economic ties among OTS member states, noting that mutual trade surpassed $45 billion this year. He emphasized the strategic importance of enhancing transport and logistics infrastructure through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), or the Middle Corridor, a vital route for regional trade.

“To promote economic growth, we must leverage the Middle Corridor to its fullest potential,” said Tokayev, proposing an agreement to ensure stable development of cargo transportation along this route.

Financial and human capital development

Focusing on financial cooperation, Tokayev stressed the role of the Turkic Investment Fund in deepening integration among member states. He also mentioned plans to establish a Council of Central Banks, which received unanimous support from the member states.

The President also emphasized the importance of human capital in modernizing the Turkic civilization.

“To modernize the Turkic civilization, it is necessary to use human resources effectively. It is crucial to create opportunities for talented youth and enhance cooperation in science and education,” he said.

“At last year’s summit, there were proposals to establish branches of prestigious higher education institutions in our countries. As a result, a branch of Türkiye’s Gazi University has been established in Kazakhstan,” Tokayev added.

Digital and media collaboration

President Tokayev also highlighted advancements in the digital economy. He welcomed a new partnership agreement in this field, viewing it as crucial for the Turkic world’s unified progress. Additionally, he proposed the mutual broadcasting of cable TV channels to cultivate a shared information space among member states.

Key agreements and declarations signed

Tokayev expressed confidence that the summit’s outcomes would further enhance the organizations’ influence. He extended his best wishes to the Kyrgyz Republic, which will assume the OTS chairmanship in 2025.

The summit concluded with the signing of several agreements and declarations, underscoring the organization’s commitment to unity, sustainability and digital advancement.

Approved documents included the declaration of the 11th OTS Summit, the decision on the Green Vision of the Turkic World: Unity for a Sustainable Future, and the declaration of Bishkek as the digital capital of OTS for 2025.

Additionally, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was honored with the Highest Order of the Turkic World in recognition of his efforts to strengthen unity among member states.

The agreements also included the adoption of the Turkic World Charter, the appointment of a Deputy Secretary-General for the OTS, the approval of regulations for permanent representatives, and a decision on flags representing Turkic cooperation organizations.

The founding members of the OTS are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic and Türkiye, with Uzbekistan joining in 2019. Hungary attained observer status in 2018, and Turkmenistan joined as a member at the eighth summit in 2021.