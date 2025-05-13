Central Asia-China Focus on Education Cooperation

ASTANA — Kazakh Minister of Education Gani Beisembayev took part in the first China-Central Asia Education Ministers’ meeting on May 13 in Urumqi. The event focused on educational integration and building sustainable partnerships.

According to the ministry’s press service, Kazakh Minister of Education Gani Beisembayev emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between the participating countries and creating joint educational initiatives in his speech. He also focused on key aspects of interaction in technical and vocational education.

“The year 2025 has been declared the Year of Working Professions in Kazakhstan. A large-scale transformation of technical and vocational education is underway. As part of internationalization, partnerships are being established with leading colleges and enterprises worldwide, cooperation with the business community is expanding, and academic mobility of teachers and students is developing. Kazakhstan is open to cooperation and advocates the development of common approaches to training personnel who will be in demand in the global labor market,” said Beisembayev.

During the meeting, the participating countries adopted the charter of the mechanism for the meeting of education ministers and the Urumqi declaration. These documents establish the basis for collaboration and emphasize the importance of training highly qualified specialists.

Following the rotation procedure, Kazakhstan assumed the chairmanship and was granted the right to host the second meeting of education ministers from Central Asia and China.