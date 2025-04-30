UNDP Marks 60th Anniversary with Tree Planting

ASTANA – The UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Kazakhstan planted an alley of Siberian pine seedlings in the capital’s Botanical Garden in celebration of UNDP’s 60th anniversary on April 30, reported UNDP’s press service.

The event was held as part of the Taza Kazakhstan nationwide campaign in partnership with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, supported by the Yessil District administration.

Over more than 30 years of work in Kazakhstan, UNDP has implemented over 200 projects exceeding $210 million, supporting areas such as environmental restoration, healthcare, poverty eradication, and social development.

Among the achievements are environmental restoration in the Aral Sea and Semipalatinsk nuclear test site, the creation of ten protected natural areas, the establishment of Kazakhstan’s first ecological corridors covering 2.9 million hectares, and support for biodiversity and renewable energy initiatives.

UNDP has also played a key role in shaping strategic national documents, including Kazakhstan’s transition to a green economy and reforms in public administration, social protection, and environmental legislation.

UNDP continues to help Kazakhstan meet international commitments in human rights, gender equality, disability rights, biodiversity and climate agendas, while supporting innovative efforts such as carbon market development and forest conservation.

“In particular, the first and only genetic bank of seeds of especially valuable tree species in Kazakhstan has been created, which ensures long-term storage of seeds of 18 species of forest-forming species,” reads the statement.

Today, UNDP is the largest UN agency in Kazakhstan. Its 2026-2030 Country Programme will continue to focus on human capital, social protection of vulnerable groups, economic development and environmental sustainability, promotion of the human rights agenda and the rule of law, regional and local development.