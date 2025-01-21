Taza Kazakhstan Environmental Initiative Unites Almost 6.2 Million People

ASTANA—The Taza (Clean) Kazakhstan environmental campaign, initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has involved nearly 6.2 million people since 2019. These people collected 1.1 million tons of waste and planted approximately 1.6 million trees, said Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev at a Jan. 21 government meeting.

During the period of its implementation, participants carried out large campaigns in the regions to clean up territories and courtyards, tidied up historical and cultural monuments, provided veterans with assistance in landscaping and cleaning their courtyards, and clean up garbage on the banks of rivers and reservoirs, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

To engage residents in solving urban and environmental problems, a service for submitting proposals via a handy chat bot, @TazaQazBot, was developed. More than 10,000 applications have been received, and almost 9,700 have been completed. Residents frequently want territorial cleaning, street improvements, waste pickup, and road maintenance.