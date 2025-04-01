Slovenian President Highlights Promising Areas of Cooperation with Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar, who is currently on an official visit to Kazakhstan, outlined several key areas of potential partnership between Slovenia and Kazakhstan after meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in a comment for the Jibek Joly TV channel on March 31.

“We think that the AI is one of the fields that we have to tackle and see the opportunities. Tourism is another one and then water management – Slovenia is really strong at this – and, of course, green agendas. Slovenia is a very sustainable country. We are one of the top four countries in the world regarding the circular economy. So we can offer a lot of knowledge, but also Kazakhstan can offer a no lot of knowledge to Slovenia,” she said.

Pirc Musar emphasized the importance of a healthy business environment for fostering economic growth, noting the importance of a predictable tax policy for both countries and that political agreements lay a solid foundation for business growth. During her Astana visit, three memorandums were signed, with two more in progress.

“Those are the doors we are opening, and I am pretty sure that bilateral exchange, which is now slightly more than 160 million euros (US$172.9 million), could be much bigger,” said Pirc Musar, reiterating that the opportunities for collaboration are endless.

President of Slovenia Delivers Guest Lecture to Nazarbayev University Students

Pirc Musar visited Nazarbayev University, where she delivered a lecture with more than 200 university students, faculty, and staff members attending the event.

In her speech, the President of Slovenia addressed global problems, such as peacebuilding policies, water resources, human rights protection, environmental preservation, artificial intelligence, and gender equality. She emphasized that these topics require collective efforts on the international stage, highlighting the special importance of gender justice.

“I would like to discuss gender equality and gender equity. The difference between them is this: equality is giving everyone the same pair of shoes, while equity is providing everyone with a pair that fits their foot. Gender equity requires many political steps. Slovenia actively defends women’s rights, particularly their representation in leadership positions. I am the first female president of Slovenia, and in the Slovenian parliament, 36% of the members are women. These numbers are gradually increasing, but there is still much work to be done,” said Pirc Musar.

After the lecture, a Q&A session was held, during which students had the opportunity to ask questions and discuss important aspects of international politics and social development.

Tokayev welcomed Pirc Musar on March 31, emphasizing exceptional prospects that her official visit opens up for deepening and expanding the Kazakh-Slovenian partnership. Transportation and logistics, pharmaceuticals, green energy, water resources, and telecommunications will be key topics at an upcoming business forum scheduled during Pirc Musar’s official visit.

During the narrow-format talks with the Kazakh President, Pirc Musar expressed her admiration for singer Dimash Qudaibergen, wrote Adil Baltabayev, a host and author of PRESIDENT project, on his Telegram channel.

During a handshake moment with Dimash at the gala reception, Pirc Musar mentioned that she had attended one of Qudaibergen’s concerts. In response, Qudaibergen expressed his gratitude for her appreciation. According to Dimash News, Qudaibergen performed the Kazakh folk songs “Daididau” and “SOS d’un terrien en détresse” in French.