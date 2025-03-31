Kazakhstan, Slovenia Eye Stronger Partnership in Trade, Tech, and Tourism

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar on March 31, emphasizing exceptional prospects that her official visit opens up for deepening and expanding the Kazakh-Slovenian partnership, reported Akorda.

“We consider Slovenia as one of the main and very important partners of Kazakhstan in the Balkans. We have several attractive projects to offer your businesses and government,” Tokayev stated.

Slovenia’s direct investment in Kazakhstan has reached nearly $200 million, with 19 companies with Slovenian capital successfully operating in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, mechanical engineering, telecommunications, and renewable energy. The countries have great potential in transport, logistics, digitization, innovation, healthcare, and tourism.

Pirc Musar mentioned the presence of a large business delegation, noting that discussions on promising partnerships had already begun.

“Contacts between presidents and politicians are always a step forward, because politicians must open doors for business,” she noted.