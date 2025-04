ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in the Central Asia-European Union (EU) Summit during his working visit to Samarkand on April 3-4, reported the President’s press office.

He is also expected to attend the inaugural Samarkand Climate Forum. Tokayev’s visit comes shortly after President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s invitation to Uzbekistan following his recent trip to Kazakhstan.