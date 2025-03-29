Kazakh, Uzbek Presidents Reinforce Strategic Ties During Informal Talks in Almaty

ASTANA — President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan arrived in Almaty on a working visit on March 29 and was greeted by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan. The two leaders held informal talks and toured key sites in the city.

The two presidents held in-depth discussions on prospects for cooperation in the political, trade and economic, transport and transit, investment, energy and water spheres, reported Akorda. They also discussed expanding industrial cooperation and boosting tourism. Particular focus was placed on the development of cultural and humanitarian contacts.

Tokayev expressed gratitude to Mirziyoyev for the visit, noting such informal meetings have become a good tradition

“This is a very good opportunity to exchange views in a businesslike atmosphere on how we are working on a big deal – the development of cooperation between fraternal, friendly states. We are allies and the overall situation in the Central Asian region largely depends on how the relations between our countries develop,” Tokayev said.

He also commended Mirziyoyev’s personal role in strengthening the bonds between the two nations and advancing their shared vision for the sustainable development of the region.

Mirziyoyev noted the significance of their meeting for strengthening bilateral ties. According to him, the relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have fundamentally transformed over the past few years.

“We are allies. And thanks to our personal relationship, many issues are being resolved effectively. Everything we agree on gets done – with real, tangible results,” he said.

“I have arrived here with a large delegation. And while this is an unofficial visit, every such meeting gives a powerful boost to our partnership and to everything we’ve agreed upon,” he added.

Tokayev and Mirziyoyev tour Almaty’s key sites

Both presidents toured Almaty’s key sites, including the ski cluster and the Medeu open-air ice skating rink, which bears the status of the world’s largest high-mountain complex for winter sports. There, they watched the performances of young figure skaters.

Almaty Akim (mayor) Yerbolat Dossayev showed the presidents the iconic peaks of the Ile Alatau and shared the history of the Medeu dam, nestled in the small Almaty gorge.

He also showcased some of the region’s most popular climbing routes and tourist attractions, well-loved by both local and international travelers. As part of the development plans, the Shymbulak ski resort is set to expand its existing slopes by an additional 56 kilometers, alongside the construction of 65 kilometers of brand-new infrastructure to enhance the overall visitor experience.

The informal meeting between Tokayev and Mirziyoyev comes just a few days before Samarkand hosts the Central Asia – European Union summit.