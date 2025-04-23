No Kazakh Nationals Reported Affected in Istanbul Quake, Says Foreign Ministry

ASTANA – Today, on April 23, Turkish authorities reported a 6.2-magnitude earthquake near Istanbul, followed by ongoing aftershocks.

As of now, no Kazakh citizens in Türkiye have contacted the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Istanbul for assistance. The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs is monitoring the situation in coordination with the Turkish authorities and Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions in Türkiye.

According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, 1,137 citizens of Kazakhstan are registered with the Consulate General in Istanbul.

The ministry calls on Kazakh citizens to remain calm and cautious, and strictly follow the recommendations of local authorities.

According to Anadolu Agency, a powerful earthquake injured 151 people in panic-driven incidents, none of whom suffered life-threatening wounds, officials said.