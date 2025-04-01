Kazakhstan to Enhance E-Gov with AI, Strengthen Cybersecurity 

ASTANA – Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has instructed the swift advancement of digital public services in Kazakhstan, emphasizing proactive service delivery, enhanced collaboration with the banking sector, and heightened data security measures at an April 1 government meeting.

Bektenov highlighted the critical role of public services in the interaction between the state and its citizens, reported Kazinform.

“Significant efforts have been made since 2020 to simplify and digitalize public services, which has helped position Kazakhstan among the top 10 countries globally in terms of digital service delivery,” he said.

Bektenov announced that Kazakhstan is now entering a new phase of public service provision, focusing on a proactive, seamless system that anticipates citizen needs. He cited the example of automatic issuance of an IIN (Individual Identification Number) at birth and automatic birth certificate issuance and benefit allocation via SMS.

He noted the growing partnership with the banking sector, facilitating expanded online service coverage through banking applications. To enhance this, Bektenov instructed to improve server infrastructure and emphasized the need for high-speed internet access nationwide to ensure full online service accessibility.

In addition to these measures, Bektenov stressed the importance of safeguarding personal data and improving digital security to prevent online fraud. He instructed government agencies to integrate information systems into the individual data access control service by the end of the year and tighten penalties for violations.

Bektenov emphasized the need to modernize the e-gov portal with AI features by the end of the year, implement projects to ensure internet access in remote areas, secure funding for public services in rural post offices, and transition the most commonly used services from Public Service Centers to an electronic format by year-end.