Kazakhstan-Slovenia Business Forum Strengthens Ties, Boosts Cooperation in Logistics, Energy, and IT

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Slovenia have forged strong and equal political and diplomatic ties over the past 30 years, with both Presidents reaffirming their commitment to strengthening economic cooperation for the benefit of their peoples during recent talks, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during an April 1 business forum.

“Kazakhstan continues to be the largest and one of the fastest-growing economies in the region. Last year, we achieved an economic growth rate of 4.8%, which is 1.5 times higher than the projected global growth. Our gross domestic product (GDP) reached $288 billion. We are determined to sustain this strong growth by implementing comprehensive political and economic reforms,” said Tokayev, welcoming Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar and event participants, reported the Akorda.

Trade and logistics

Tokayev said that given its strategic location at the heart of Eurasia, Kazakhstan aims to become Eurasia’s leading trade and logistics hub. He said the country offers direct access to a market of over 1.5 billion consumers across the Eurasian Economic Union, Central Asia, and China. According to him, the volume of cargo transported through Kazakhstan reached a record high of 514 billion ton-kilometers, marking a 2.6% increase last year. Additionally, he highlighted that Kazakhstan currently handles 90% of all overland trade between Europe and China.

“We are developing major international corridors, including the Middle Corridor and the North-South Corridor. Our seaports in Aktau and Kuryk facilitate cargo transit across the Caspian Sea, reaching a record 4.5 million tons of cargo transported last year alone (a 62% increase compared to 2.5 million tons in 2023). We look forward to sharing expertise and deepening cooperation with the Port of Koper, the largest port in Slovenia, to strengthen connectivity and trade facilitation,” he said.

Industrial and energy cooperation

Tokayev highlighted industrial and energy cooperation as a promising area for strengthening bilateral relations. Nearly 70% of our oil exports are directed to the European Union. Kazakhstan has significant natural gas potential, with three trillion cubic meters of reserves. The country is also among the world’s top ten in coal reserves, with deposits totaling 34 billion tons.

“Today, Kazakhstan produces 19 of the 34 rare earth elements critical to the EU economy. We partner with leading global companies to unlock the sector’s untapped potential through a pragmatic formula – investments and technologies in exchange for raw materials. Today, a growing number of major international players are investing in our renewable energy sector, including French Total, Italian Eni, UAE’s Masdar and German-Swedish Svevind Energy Group. Leading Slovenian companies such as Iskra and Gorenje are already active in our market, and we welcome further collaboration in industrial automation, smart technologies, and sustainable production,” Tokayev said.

Agro-industrial complex

Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan prioritizes the development of agriculture, considering it a key tool for solving global food security problems. Today, more than 70 countries worldwide receive Kazakhstan-made agricultural products.

Tokayev announced plans to transform the domestic agro-industrial complex into a high-tech sector and called on Slovenian partners to implement joint investment projects.

He said that Kazakhstan sees many opportunities for collaboration with Slovenian industry leaders such as Krka and Lek companies as the country plans to enhance domestic production and technological capabilities in this vital sector.

IT sector

Tokayev also called on Slovenia’s dynamic and innovative IT sector to cooperate in scientific research, startups and technological education.

He emphasized the importance of contacts in the financial services and investment sectors. He urged Slovenian business communities to explore the opportunities the Astana International Financial Centre offers and become part of its ecosystem.

During Pirc Musar’s visit to Kazakhstan, she met with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov. It was emphasized that the implementation of specific agreements and joint statements made by the Presidents of both countries will be closely monitored by the Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation.