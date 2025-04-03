Kazakhstan Bans Low-Altitude Flights Near Flamingo Habitats

By Staff Report in Nation on 3 April 2025

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has banned low-altitude aircraft flights over flamingo nesting areas, Kazinform reported on March 30, citing the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

Last month, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the need to protect pink flamingos, which face threats from human activity. Listed as a rare and endangered species in Kazakhstan, the flamingo population is estimated at 10,000-50,000 individuals.

The ministry is enhancing protection measures, and regularly monitoring flamingo populations and their habitats. It is also tackling illegal Artemia fishing, a key food source for flamingos.


