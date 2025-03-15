National Kurultai: Tourism, Sports and Conservation for Regional Dev’t in Spotlight 

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined key initiatives aimed at bolstering regional development, with a strong focus on tourism, sports infrastructure and environmental conservation during the fourth meeting of the National Kurultai (Congress) on March 14 in Burabai.

Tourism and regional development

According to Tokayev, tourism should be a significant driver of growth for Kazakhstan’s regions. Strengthening the tourism potential of these areas can be greatly enhanced by hosting both national and international events. One such event this year will be the Commonwealth Fair in Taraz, which will attract artisans and farmers from various countries. This event will both foster deeper economic ties with international partners and enhance Taraz’s reputation as one of the oldest trade and cultural centers in the region, drawing investments and tourists to the area, Akorda reported.

“In general, each region holds its own flagship cultural and tourist events, many of which have become anticipated and traditional gatherings. These events should be funded primarily through sponsorship. It is essential to distribute them throughout the year, invest in their branding and publicize them extensively. Each event should be covered widely in the media, garnering attention both nationally and internationally. This will not only spark greater interest in the regions but also stimulate the growth of tourism,” said the President.

Environmental conservation and biodiversity protection

Protecting biodiversity has become an urgent task in Kazakhstan, a country known worldwide for its vast natural resources and unique wildlife. In 2019, legislative measures were adopted under the President’s initiative to toughen penalties for poaching, leading to a significant recovery in the saiga population. While the species is no longer under immediate threat, new challenges have emerged, including the impact on agriculture and the risks of worsening epizootic conditions.

“In general, the burden on the ecosystem has increased. I instruct the government to comprehensively study the situation with the participation of specialists and make a balanced decision,” he said.

Efforts are also underway to restore the population of the Turan tiger in the Balkhash region, a complex task that requires addressing a variety of economic and environmental factors.

Another priority is the preservation and growth of the snow leopard population.Tokayev highlighted the need to protect Kazakhstan’s unique animals, such as the Caspian seals and pink flamingos, both of which face threats due to human activities.

“It is necessary to create a Fund for the Protection of Biological Diversity. I am ready to personally head this public organization to emphasize the special importance of this great work,” he said.

Tokayev also mentioned the Kazakh tazy hunting dog breed, which has been included in the international register, showcasing the global recognition of Kazakhstan’s cultural and natural legacy.

Developing Burabai and regional tourism

Tokayev stated that holding National Kurultai meetings in different regions provides a valuable platform to address local development challenges. Burabai, already renowned internationally, holds significant potential for future growth. A comprehensive plan for the development of the resort area has been adopted, with nearly 140 billion tenge (US$279.5 million) allocated for its implementation, half of which comes from private investments. The task now, Tokayev emphasized, is to ensure the effective implementation of this plan, focusing on infrastructure development, adherence to environmental standards and the provision of tourist services aligned with international expectations.

The new Congress Center, set to be built in Burabai, is expected to become the region’s signature landmark. The construction of this facility will increase the region’s appeal to tourists and help address the issue of off-season occupancy. Moreover, the region’s tourism potential extends beyond the Shchuchinsk-Burabai resort area. Other promising recreational areas, such as Zerendi, Sandytau and Akkol, must also be systematically developed.

The creation of a major tourist cluster in the region, integrating its natural wonders and sacred sites, is crucial for its growth. Strict oversight will be necessary to ensure compliance with legal frameworks during the allocation of land for private tourism developments. The region’s unique natural and climatic advantages should be leveraged to establish modern health complexes, while the development of sports infrastructure is also essential, particularly for training national teams in winter sports, the President noted.

Sports infrastructure development

According to Tokayev, a model private children’s development center in Astana offers both creative programs and sports activities. He emphasized that this initiative should be expanded to other regions.

The state continues to prioritize the development of sports infrastructure across the country, the President noted. “This year, the construction of the National University of Sports in Astana, a rowing canal in Turkistan, a football stadium in Kyzylorda, a sports and fitness complex in the Zhetysu Region, and a sports complex for people with special needs in Uralsk will be completed,” he said.

Additionally, this year will see the construction of a unique multifunctional sports complex in Kokshetau—the first of its kind in Kazakhstan—funded by the Special State Fund for the recovery of illegally withdrawn assets. Over the past three years, more than two trillion tenge (US$3.9 billion) has been returned to the country. Tokayev stressed the importance of allocating these funds to address pressing economic and social problems in Kazakhstan’s regions.