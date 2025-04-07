EU, Kazakhstan Strengthen Cooperation on Critical Raw Materials

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and the European Union endorsed the partnership roadmap for 2025-2026 in the framework of the first-ever EU-Central Asia Summit in Samarkand on April 4.

The roadmap will include more concrete goals to implement the memorandum of understanding between the EU and Kazakhstan, signed in November 2022, on a strategic partnership in the field of raw materials, batteries and renewable hydrogen, according to the press service of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan.

The roadmap builds on the achievements of the 2023-2024 Partnership Roadmap. It further reinforces the concrete areas of action, including advanced cooperation on geological exploration, research and innovation along the whole raw materials value chain, skills and training, promotion of best practices and Environmental, Social and good Governance standards.

The roadmap also envisages support for jointly identified investment projects, including those selected as strategic projects under the EU CRM Act, which will be prominent in advancing the EU-Kazakhstan integration efforts.

According to Aleška Simkić, EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan, this new roadmap marks another significant step in the EU partnership with Kazakhstan, reflecting shared dedication to sustainability and resilience.

“The set of activities we have agreed on represent a holistic approach we apply in our cooperation on critical raw materials. Our partnership is already delivering concrete results reaffirming our commitment to a strong and mutually beneficial collaboration,” she said.

The EU-Kazakhstan partnership continues to advance with a strong focus on integrating strategic value chains in critical raw materials, battery production, and renewable hydrogen while building on the existing Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA).

This collaboration is already delivering concrete results, such as the recently signed €3 million (US$3.3 million) EU-funded project implemented by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to enhance cooperation between the EU and Central Asia in the critical raw materials sector.