President Tokayev Supports Supercomputer Cluster Creation in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the strategic importance of developing Kazakhstan’s digital infrastructure, particularly the creation of a supercomputer cluster, during a March 13 meeting with Presight.AI CEO Thomas Pramotedham, reported Akorda.

One year ago, Kazakhstan signed an agreement with the United Arab Emirates’ Presight AI Holding to establish a supercomputer and a Data Processing Center. This document was concluded following Tokayev’s instructions, who noted the significance of creating a high-performance supercomputer accessible not only to researchers but also to businesses operating in Kazakhstan.

The supercomputer, capable of executing trillions and sometimes quadrillions of computational tasks, is expected to enhance fields such as IT, financial services, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, education, and e-government. The project will position Kazakhstan as a regional leader in Central Asia in AI advancement.

The meeting also discussed the Smart City project, which is being implemented in partnership with the Astana administration. Tokayev expressed support for integrating AI solutions to manage urban infrastructure.

The Astana smart city project aims to develop an ecosystem powered by AI-driven video analytics, enhancing urban management, traffic optimization, and public safety. A key feature of this project is Astana’s digital twin, which will connect over 100,000 surveillance cameras to an AI-powered video analytics system. This real-time technology will enhance emergency response and overall security.

The parties also emphasized the establishment of a situation center at the Alem.AI International Artificial Intelligence Center, which will improve the efficiency of city services.

The Alem.AI center will unite IT companies, research labs, startups, and educational programs, to develop AI solutions.

Special attention was given to localizing technologies and involving Kazakh companies in joint projects. Pramotedham praised the competence of local IT firms and affirmed Presight.AI’s intention to collaborate in the long term. Tokayev pointed out the importance of sustained cooperation in advancing Kazakhstan’s digital transformation and technological growth.