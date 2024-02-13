Kazakhstan Signs Agreement with Presight AI on Supercomputer Creation

ASTANA – Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin, the Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, and Presight AI signed an agreement with the United Arab Emirates’ Presight AI Holding on Feb. 12 on the basic terms for the creation of a supercomputer in Kazakhstan and the construction of a corresponding Data Processing Center (DPC), reported the ministry’s press service.

This continues the agreements reached with Presight AI, a global AI leader, to develop Kazakhstan’s digital infrastructure.

The project will unfold in two phases. In the first stage, computing power will be integrated into the existing e-government infrastructure, while the second will involve the construction of a new DPC equipped with substantial computing capabilities.

Mussin previously underscored the importance of creating the Kazakh Large Language Model (LLM), currently in progress, for the widespread use of AI in economic sectors and e-government and for the development of a mechanism for providing access for startups, institutes and research centers of Kazakhstan to computing power.

One of the successful cases that appeared on the market is the domestic platform Cerebra, which offers automated stroke diagnosis at an accelerated pace. After successful trials in Kazakhstan, the project entered the Uzbekistan market.

Higgsfield AI has created an advanced system that helps scientists and engineers train highly complex computer models. Other mature companies involved in the implementation of AI include ForUS.Data, GoatChat.AI, AI Labs, and Sergek Group.

The launch of the supercomputer will significantly benefit IT, financial services, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, education, and e-government. It will position Kazakhstan as a regional leader in Central Asia in AI advancement and provide the opportunity to rent computing power to neighboring countries.

The agreement was signed following the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who noted the significance of creating a high-performance supercomputer accessible not only to researchers but also to businesses operating in Kazakhstan.

A supercomputer is a computer with a high level of performance capable of solving problems that require vast data processing and extensive computational operations. A supercomputer can execute trillions and sometimes quadrillions of computational tasks.