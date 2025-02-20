Astana Advances Smart City Initiative with AI-Powered Surveillance, Digital Twin Technology

By Dana Omirgazy  in Astana on 20 February 2025

ASTANA — The Kazakh capital is set to advance urban management with a Smart City project to enhance public safety and operational efficiency. The initiative, backed by a public-private partnership, aims to deploy advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and video surveillance technology and create a digital twin of the city by 2030.

The initiative will deploy 14,000 general video surveillance cameras, integrate 8,000 third-party cameras, and establish 1,202 systems for traffic violation monitoring. Photo credit: Astana Department of Digitalization and Public Services.

The city operates 700 hardware and software systems, with 6,000 cameras monitoring linear sections and intersections, 4,000 general surveillance cameras and 3,000 third-party cameras. These systems are centrally managed in Astana’s Central Control Center. 

Under the new partnership with Presight AI, a public company under the United Arab Emirates-based G42 international holding, the existing infrastructure will be enhanced, modernized, and expanded, reported the city’s Digitalization and Public Services Department on Feb. 14. 

The $190 million six-year agreement was signed by Presight and the city’s akimat (administration).

The initiative will deploy 14,000 general video surveillance cameras, integrate 8,000 third-party cameras, and establish 1,202 systems for traffic violation monitoring. 

“We congratulate the city of Astana for being a global leader in the adoption of world-leading AI for smart city applications. The Astana smart city project aims to develop an ecosystem powered by AI-driven video analytics, enhancing urban management, traffic optimization, and public safety. By integrating advanced monitoring infrastructure and intelligent vision systems, the initiative will provide real-time insights to improve city operations and situational awareness,” said Presight CEO Thomas Pramotedham. 

A key feature of the project is the creation of Astana’s digital twin. Over 100,000 video surveillance cameras will be connected to an advanced AI-powered video analytics system. This technology will enable the real-time identification of potential threats, improving the city’s emergency response times and overall security.

Kazakhstan’s companies will carry out 60% of the work.


