News Digest: Foreign Media on Middle Corridor, Neo Nomad Visa and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has curated a selection of articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest includes topics such as the Middle Corridor, the Neo Nomad Visa, uranium reserves and more.

QazaqGaz and SLB to collaborate on AI solutions for Kazakhstan’s gas industry

Aidyn Akan, deputy chairman of QazaqGaz, and Trygve Randen, senior vice president of Digital Products and Solutions at SLB (Schlumberger), signed an agreement to establish a joint Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (AI Lab), Trend reported on March 13.

“The agreement was formalized at the 2025 CERAWeek International Energy Conference. In the course of the signing, the potential for partnership between the two companies was highlighted. The parties also noted that the new laboratory will serve as a platform for implementing AI solutions capable of improving resource management efficiency, optimizing processes and reducing costs,” the article states.

Eagle vs. dragon: Central Asia сaught in the crossfire

Baku Network published an article describing Central Asia as a strategic geopolitical battleground where China, the United States and Russia are competing for economic dominance through infrastructure, investments and resource control. According to the article, the region’s future depends on its ability to balance these rival powers.

“Central Asia is not just a region on the map. It is a geopolitical chessboard, a battleground, and a stage where global heavyweights are writing the next chapter of economic history,” the article reads.

Italy-Kazakhstan rising cooperation highlights the key role of the first EU-Central Asia summit

The recent visit of Italian President Sergio Mattarella to Kazakhstan reinforces the developing relationship between Italy and Central Asia, SpecialEurasia reported on March 11.

His meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana follows a series of bilateral agreements signed in 2024, strengthening economic, energy and diplomatic cooperation between the two nations. This visit underscores Italy’s broader strategic interest in the Central Asian region, where it has been fostering deeper economic and diplomatic ties with multiple states.

Over the past decade, Italy has steadily increased its engagement with Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries, recognizing the region’s strategic significance as an energy supplier, a market for Italian exports and a key transit hub in Eurasia.

Middle Corridor digitalizes, develops, expands

Rail Freight published an article on March 11 discussing the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor.

“The Middle Corridor, connecting China and Europe via rail, is on a growth path. Chinese container trains on the route grew by 3,200% year-on-year in 2024. However, attendees of a recent stakeholder meeting also highlighted other developments aimed at ensuring the route’s long-term success. The Middle Corridor is digitizing, developing and expanding,” the article states.

Kazakhstan grants Neo Nomad Visas to more foreigners

Five additional nationals have received Kazakhstan’s Neo Nomad Visa, which allows professionals to reside in this country for up to one year while working remotely for international employers, VisaGuide.World reported on March 12.

“Of the five nationals who benefited from this program, three were from the United States, one from the United Kingdom and one from Latvia. Kazakhstan’s Neo Nomad Visa is expected to make a significant contribution to the country’s economic sector, while attracting a growing number of digital nomads,” the article states.

Fueling the future: recommendations for strengthening U.S. uranium security

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) published an article on Feb. 5 by Gracelin Baskaran, director of the Critical Minerals Security Program at CSIS in Washington, D.C., and Meredith Schwartz, a research associate with the same program. The article discusses the importance of uranium for U.S. energy and national security, and Kazakhstan’s significant role as one of the world’s largest producers of uranium, accounting for 43% of global production. The country is strategically important for the U.S. in securing a reliable uranium supply.

“The United States was the first country to recognize Kazakhstan’s independence, and the two nations routinely cooperate on nonproliferation issues as a cornerstone of their relationship. There is significant potential to deepen bilateral partnerships in the uranium industry, and the next administration should prioritize fostering industry partnerships, encouraging U.S. investment in overseas exploration, and opening more avenues for engagement between the administration and the governments of uranium-rich nations,” the article states.