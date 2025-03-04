Kazakhstan Strengthens Measures Against Torture, Human Rights Protection

ASTANA – A meeting of the consultative and advisory body’s subgroup, the dialogue platform on the human dimension, was held on Feb. 27 to discuss measures for preventing torture and improving protections against cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment.

Under the leadership of Ambassador-at-Large Alua Nadirkulova, the discussions covered several key areas of reform in criminal proceedings. These included enhancements to the national preventive mechanism (NPM) and improvements in medical care within penal institutions. The talks also focused on bolstering the protection of prisoners’ rights, demonstrating Kazakhstan’s dedication to strengthening human rights. The Foreign Ministry’s press service reported that these efforts aim to align with international standards.

The meeting opened with a report by Vladimir Malakhov, the deputy head of the pre-trial investigation service of the General Prosecutor’s Office. He informed about the country’s reforms to bring criminal legislation in line with international obligations, focusing on the need for complete rehabilitation and compensation for victims of torture.

Zhanar Bigaliyeva, the head of unit of the national center for human rights, spoke about the NPM’s role in preventing torture. The work of the office is now focused on improving the functionality of the information system of the Commissioner for Human Rights and completing its integration with the terminals for filing complaints from convicted persons, completing the transition to a digital format for the work of NPM participants in compiling reports, as well as increasing funding for the NPM.

Gulnara Sarsenbayeva, the director of the department for organization of medical care, reported on the work done to provide medical care for people held in penal institutions.

She shared her plans for the current year, including amending regulations to introduce 24-hour beds, changing the list of tests during medical examinations, revising equipment, staffing levels and screening examinations, and presenting medical and social services and digitalization.

Bakytzhan Sadybekov, the deputy chairman of the committee of the criminally-executive system, highlighted that all facilities are monitored by continuous video surveillance, with over 39,000 cameras, which the prosecutor’s office also makes accessible online to prevent torture.

He further emphasized that under the new social code, inmates with first-group disabilities in penitentiary institutions can receive care from fellow inmates and are eligible for social benefits, including care allowances.

Yulia Ovechkina, the deputy chair of the committee for the protection of children’s rights, said that citizens serving sentences in penitentiary institutions have the right to secondary education and can receive vocational training at no cost. Currently, 2,522 students are enrolled in colleges under the committee for the criminally-executive system.