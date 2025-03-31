Kazakhstan, Slovenia Set Priorities for Bilateral Business Forum

ASTANA – Transportation and logistics, pharmaceuticals, green energy, water resources, and telecommunications will be key topics at an upcoming business forum scheduled during Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar’s official visit to Kazakhstan.

This was revealed during a March 31 meeting between Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon.

According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service, the parties focused on strengthening trade and economic ties and creating favorable conditions for business circles.

“Astana highly values ties with Ljubljana as an important partner in Central Europe and the European Union. We can find common ground on many issues, in particular, mutually beneficial use of our transit and transportation potential,” said Nurtleu.

The meeting also highlighted Astana’s and Ljubljana’s shared commitment to the UN Charter and principles of international law.

Nurtleu thanked Slovenia for supporting the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty and assisting in granting the European Commission’s mandate to start negotiations on the facilitation of the EU visa regime for Kazakh citizens.