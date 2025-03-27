Kazakhstan Considers South Korea for Nuclear Technology Partnership

ASTANA – Almassadam Satkaliyev, the chairman of Kazakhstan’s newly established Nuclear Energy Agency, completed negotiations with Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power (KHNP) President and CEO Whang Joo-ho, a potential supplier of nuclear technologies for the construction of a nuclear power plant on March 26, Kazinform reported, citing the agency’s press service.

Satkaliyev highlighted KHNP’s experience designing, constructing, and operating modern reactors, emphasizing the importance of an open and competitive dialogue with international partners. Whang Joo-ho expressed South Korea’s readiness to share its experience and expand cooperation.

Now, the decision of the interdepartmental commission is pending.