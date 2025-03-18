Kazakhstan Establishes Nuclear Energy Agency to Strengthen Nuclear Safety

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree establishing the Nuclear Energy Agency under the President and appointed Almasadam Satkaliyev as its Chair on March 18 to oversee the country’s nuclear industry and enhance nuclear safety.

The new agency will assume key responsibilities from the Energy Ministry, including uranium mining, the use of atomic energy, radiation safety, and the Semipalatinsk nuclear safety zone.

“The Administration of the President, in cooperation with the agency’s Chairman, will prepare proposals for its structure and staffing, with the government working to facilitate the redistribution of staff from the Ministry of Energy,” the Akorda decree reads.

This move announced at the National Kurultai on March 14, underscores Kazakhstan’s commitment to a new energy sector and sustainable economic growth. The plan includes building three nuclear power plants and forming a full-scale energy cluster.