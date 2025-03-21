Kazakhstan Celebrates Solidarity Day Highlighting Unity on Nauryz 

ASTANA — Kazakhstan is marking Nauryz with the ten-day Nauryznama celebration, which began on March 14. As part of these festivities, March 21 has been designated Solidarity Day, a time to reflect on national unity, honor the country’s diverse cultural heritage, and promote peace and cooperation.

Solidarity Day focuses on strengthening mutual respect among Kazakhstan’s many ethnic groups. It encourages citizens to recognize the contributions of past generations to shaping the country’s present and future.

“Unity and solidarity are among the main values of our people. We must cultivate such noble qualities as caring and kindness. I am sure that the inviolability of unity and solidarity is a reliable foundation for the country’s sustainable development,” said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on March 21, 2024.

The day also fosters a spirit of understanding and cooperation, reinforcing shared values and civic identity to create a unifying atmosphere across communities.

Historically, Nauryz celebrations lasted eight to nine days and were known as Nauryznama, as described by writers and philosophers such as Mahmud al-Kashgari, Mashkhur Zhusup Kopeiuly, Abai Kunanbaiuly, and Mukhtar Auezov.

Revived in 2024, the tradition has expanded the traditional Nauryz holiday into a series of themed events. Each day of the ten-day celebration highlights specific values, including charity, national traditions, cultural initiatives and environmental projects.

The celebrations include performances by creative groups, a national cuisine food festival, mass competitions in traditional sports and open creative spaces. These activities highlight Kazakhstan’s rich cultural diversity while reinforcing the idea that unity is built through shared traditions and mutual appreciation.