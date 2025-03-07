Nauryz Celebrations to Feature More Than 1,500 Events in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will host more than 1,500 events nationwide during the Nauryznama Decade, celebrated every year from March 14 to 23, the Ministry of Culture and Information reported.

Nauryz is a holiday that celebrates spring and the New Year according to the solar astronomical calendar of Persian and Turkic-speaking nations. Historically, Nauryznama is the cultural heritage of the Kazakh people, rooted in millennia. The tradition of celebrating Nauryz in Kazakh culture has never been limited to one day. If Nauryz is an international holiday celebrated in Central Asia, the Middle East, the Caucasus, the Balkans, then Nauryznama is a traditional folk holiday of the Great Steppe, lasting at least eight days.

The new ten-day format, introduced in 2024 on the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, formalizes this tradition, with each day carrying a special theme: March 14 – Amal Holiday (Korisu): Day of greetings and renewal after the long winter; March 15 – Kayrymdylyk: Day of charity, mercy, and good neighborliness; March 16 – Shanyrak: Family values day; March 17 – Day of culture, art and national traditions; March 18 – National Costume Day; March 19 – Janaru: Renewal Day; March 20 – National Sports Day; March 21 – Yntymak: Solidarity Day; March 22 – Jyl Basy: New Year; and March 23 – Tazaru: Day of a pure mind and intentions.

Nauryznama reflects national traditions and values. The holiday’s new logo, featuring three tulips, symbolizes Kazakhstan’s past, present, and future.

This year’s festivities will include the Kamazhai national dance flash mob in Astana, the Nauryz-Arbat project in the Akmola Region featuring artisans and creative industry representatives, a 1,000-woman procession in Kokshetau, a parade of national costumes in Aktobe, and many other events.

Nauryznama can also become a key tourist brand of the country, similar to the carnivals in Rio de Janeiro, cherry blossom season in Japan, Holi festival in India, Oktoberfest in Germany, the San Fermín festival or La Tomatina in Spain.