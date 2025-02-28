Gratitude Day: Celebrating Kazakhstan’s Unity, Resilience, and Hospitality

ASTANA — Gratitude Day, celebrated on March 1, is more than just a celebration in Kazakhstan – it is a tribute to resilience, unity, and the enduring spirit of hospitality. For generations, people from different corners of the world – some forced by history, others searching for new beginnings—have made Kazakhstan their home. Though their stories are unique, they share a collective past that has shaped the nation’s diverse identity.

Established in 2016, Gratitude Day commemorates the formation of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan (APK), which fosters interethnic cooperation among the country’s more than 800 ethnocultural associations. The holiday honors the kindness extended by the Kazakh people to those who arrived on this land, often under tragic circumstances, yet found refuge and acceptance.

During the 20th century, Kazakhstan became a sanctuary for millions uprooted by Soviet-era deportations. Between the 1930s and 1952, at least six million people — Koreans, Germans, Poles, Finns, Chechens, Crimean Tatars, Meskhetian Turks, and many others — were exiled here, left to rebuild their lives in an unfamiliar land. Despite their own hardships, local Kazakh families opened their doors, offering food, shelter and, most importantly, human compassion.

A story of survival and gratitude

Konstantin Kim, the editor-in-chief of Koryo Ilbo, Kazakhstan’s national Korean-language newspaper, holds a deeply personal connection to this history. His grandparents were among those forcibly relocated, and their survival was made possible by the generosity of Kazakh families.

“My grandmother, Shek Bon Chun, was deported to Ushtobe [the Zhetisu Region], the first settlement point for Koreans in Central Asia. She always told me how the Kazakhs, despite their own struggles, extended a helping hand, shared food and bread. Thanks to their acceptance, Koreans were able to survive, integrate and rebuild their lives,” he said.

For Kim, Gratitude Day is not just a symbolic gesture—it is a living memory. Koryo Ilbo turns 102 this year, a milestone that, as he notes, reflects Kazakhstan’s unwavering support for interethnic harmony.

“Our newspaper’s first issue was published on March 1, 1923, in the Russian Far East, making it symbolic that the Day of Gratitude falls on the same date. Ethnic media here can operate freely, receive state support, and continue to grow. For Koreans, having such a newspaper is especially important—it is the oldest of its kind in the world outside Korea,” said Kim.

A journey back to the past

Kim also shared the story of Elena Dmitrievna Aksyukevich, who was evacuated to Ushtobe as a child during World War II. Decades later, she contacted Kim, hoping to return and express her gratitude.

“She vividly remembered the Korean villagers teaching them to gather leftover rice grains from the fields to make porridge. Decades later, she wanted to return to Ushtobe to express her gratitude,” said Kim.

When he arranged her visit, she walked through the village, reconnecting with the land and people who had once sheltered her.

“Before leaving, she told me, ‘Now my lifelong dream has come true. I have thanked this land and the people who helped us survive the war,’” he said.

The bonds of shared past

Dmitry Ostankovich, a composer, pianist and teacher born in Shymkent in 1975, reflected on how Kazakhstan’s legacy of unity continues to shape its people.

“My parents were also born here, but my family’s history traces back to Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine. Like many others who arrived in Kazakhstan during difficult times, my ancestors faced considerable hardships. Yet, Kazakhstan has always been known for its hospitality. The local population warmly welcomed migrants, offering support when it was most needed,” he said.

He fondly recalled stories of his grandfather’s first encounter with Kazakh traditions, such as tasting kymyz (fermented mare’s milk).

“Spicy, fragrant, with a slight sourness, poured directly from a wineskin. At first, the taste was completely new to him, unexpected. But over time, he grew to love it, just as he grew to love Kazakhstan,” he said.

For Ostankovich, Gratitude Day is a reminder of resilience and unity. He emphasized the significance of recognizing the contributions of previous generations who endured hardships to build a peaceful society.

Honoring legacy of compassion

Ruslan Idrisov, a journalist in Kazakhstan, emphasized the deeper significance of Gratitude Day, noting that its essence should extend beyond official commemorations.

“At first, the Day of Gratitude sounded exactly like gratitude to the Kazakh people, but later I noticed that government officials began to talk about mutual gratitude. However, it seems to me that the concept of gratitude has been somewhat devalued in Kazakhstan,” he said, urging that appreciation should be reflected in daily actions rather than reserved for symbolic dates.

“For me, the history of deportations and repression is very close and understandable because my grandfather and grandmother on both sides were deported in childhood. However, my father’s family returned to Chechnya immediately after Stalin’s death,” said Idrisov.

Born and raised in Kazakhstan, Idrisov expressed how his generation grew up with Soviet-era influences. “In 1992, the Soviet ideology could not disappear immediately. Because we were born to parents who lived in the Soviet Union, we studied with teachers who lived in the Soviet Union, and so we can go on indefinitely. Despite this, I’m glad we are a freer generation. The repressions of our ancestors still shape our minds and worldviews,” he said.

He recalled a historical account recorded by historian Zina Chumakova, in which Kazakh elders met Chechen deportees in 1944, helping them bury their dead before declaring their peoples as brothers.

“They agreed that from that moment on, their peoples were brothers, as now their sons, daughters, mothers, and children lay together in Kazakh soil,” Idrisov said, noting that such moments define the lasting solidarity between Kazakhs and other ethnic groups who share this land.

Idrisov also shared a personal anecdote that speaks to the enduring bonds between people.

“I remember well how, when I was in Chechnya, I saw a man who looked clearly Kazakh. I greeted him: ‘Assalamu alaikum, are you from Kazakhstan?’ He replied: ‘Yes, from Kyzylorda. How did you know?’ I said, ‘It’s obvious that you are from ours.’ He smiled, ‘Who’s yours?’ ‘Well, Kazakh,’ I replied. We laughed,” said Idrisov.

Beyond commemorating the past, Idrisov highlighted that Gratitude Day serves as a reminder that unity should be practiced daily.

“We try to notice not what separates us, but what unites us. And I would like us to be united not only by difficulties and misfortunes. May we be united by good moments. May we be kinder to each other, not only in difficult times,” he said.

Preserving cultural identity

Alexandra Myskina, a journalist and APK member, shared her perspective on Gratitude Day as a testament to Kazakhstan’s inclusive society. She observed that in many countries, forced migrations often lead to assimilation, eroding cultural distinctions. However, Kazakhstan has defied this trend.

“I have long wondered why ethnic groups here continue to maintain their identity while living in harmony. The answer lies in the Kazakh mentality. Kazakhs view ‘mankurtism’—forgetting one’s ancestors, traditions, and culture—as a grave sin. This extends beyond their own heritage; they respect and encourage other ethnic groups to honor their roots as well,” she explained.

She highlighted how Kazakhstan’s inclusive spirit is reflected in shared celebrations.

“Holidays in Kazakhstan blend traditions from different communities. We embrace an international calendar of festivities, which is yet another testament to this unique approach,” she said.