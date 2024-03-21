President Tokayev Congratulates Kazakh People on Nauryz Holiday

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakh citizens on the Nauryz holiday at a grand event on Astana Square during his working visit to Almaty on March 21, reported the Akorda press service.

“Our ancestors celebrated Nauryz as the beginning of the year. Today Nauryz has become a national holiday, anticipated and celebrated by everyone, regardless of ethnic and religious differences,” he said.

The President highlighted this year’s holiday, which embodies the most noble qualities and values of the Kazakh people, coincided with the holy month of Ramadan, symbolizing the harmony of religion and traditions.

Recalling the expanded ten-day celebration, including today’s Solidarity Day, Tokayev underscored unity and solidarity as foundational principles for Kazakhstan’s sustainable development.

The President noted that Nauryz, reflecting renewal and revival, marks a new stage in the society’s progress this year. The fundamental values that resonate in the hearts of all citizens have been identified to achieve the ambitious goal of building a Just Kazakhstan.

Recognizing Almaty’s important role as the nation’s spiritual, scientific, and economic hub, Tokayev pledged unwavering support for the city’s prosperity.

The President outlined four large-scale projects to improve citizens’ quality of life, including modernizing utilities, building and repairing 12,000 kilometers of roads, expanding access to natural gas to 300,000 residents, launching a new housing program, and lowering loan rates for vulnerable populations.

“Once again, I sincerely congratulate everyone on today’s spring holiday! I wish everyone happiness and prosperity!” he said.