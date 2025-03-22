Kazakhstan Celebrates Nauryz with Eco Initiatives

ASTANA – The final day of the Nauryznama decade, observed on March 23 as the Day of a Pure Mind and Intentions, is dedicated to environmental awareness. This national ecological initiative symbolizes the country’s transition into the New Year with renewed intentions and hopes.

The day encourages public participation in addressing environmental issues and promotes ecological awareness. It serves as a reminder of the need to care for the environment, adopt sustainable practices, and cultivate an ecological mindset.

For centuries, Nauryz has represented renewal and the connection between personal well-being and harmony with nature. Traditionally, the holiday has marked a transition from winter to spring, symbolizing renewal and purification. This is reflected in customs such as cleaning homes, restoring order to natural water sources, and caring for the environment—acts that represent a break from past negativity.

Growing ecological awareness in Kazakhstan

Pakizat Sailaubekova, a co-founder of the Recycle.birge, emphasized the significance of entering the new year with a clean environment.

“A new year means a new chapter in life, which is why it is important to step into it with clear thoughts, intentions, and plans. The environment plays a crucial role, as it surrounds us all. Maintaining the balance between internal and external purity is essential,” said Sailaubekova in an interview with The Astana Times.

She noted the increasing public engagement in eco-friendly initiatives nationwide. Her organization regularly holds eco-actions, collecting 19 types of waste for recycling, reuse, and charity. They also host workshops, eco-friendly product fairs, and swap markets for books and household items.

“Ecological awareness in Kazakhstan has changed significantly, with more people participating in green initiatives. We assess this by monitoring the number of volunteers and the attendees at eco-cleanups. and engagement in our community chats. Our active volunteer base has grown to nearly 300, with over 12,000 Instagram followers—without any advertising,” she said.

Public participation in eco-events has also surged. “Every month, we organize clean-up events that attract about 2,000 participants, collecting and sorting waste for recycling. In February, we set a personal record, gathering five tons of household waste for recycling and disposal,” added Sailaubekova.

The activities also included Kazakhstan’s participation in the Earth Hour campaign. During this global initiative, millions switch off their lights and electrical appliances for an hour to raise awareness about climate change and energy conservation. Iconic landmarks worldwide also go dark as part of the campaign.

Sailaubekova highlighted the importance of information campaigns and public engagement in environmental protection efforts. She noted that different motivational strategies are needed to attract various demographics.

“For young people, short video reels, captivating visuals, and gamified competitions are most effective. Offering incentives, such as points or rewards, can also be effective. Online support, flash mobs, and creative contests help encourage participation in ecological initiatives,” she said.

Sailaubekova emphasized that ecological events not only raise awareness about environmental issues but also inspire action, ultimately contributing to sustainability and conservation efforts.