Astana to Join Earth Hour on March 22

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital will take part in the Earth Hour 2025 campaign on March 22 at 8.30 p.m. local time. The annual event, initiated by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in 2007 in Sydney, encourages people all around the world to turn off lights for one hour to raise awareness of environmental issues.

According to the campaign’s website, this year, Earth Hour in Kazakhstan is dedicated to the theme of preserving the country’s natural environment, calling on citizens to make a conscious choice and start helping their nature.

Previously, the Akorda presidential residence, Baiterek, the Triumphal Arch, Astana Opera, and Nazarbayev University switched off their lights during the event. In Almaty, participating buildings included the Kazakhstan Hotel, the Abai State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, and the Kazakh-British Technical University.

Every year, all participating countries raise one of the most pressing environmental issues. Previous campaigns in Kazakhstan focused on environmental activism, economic footprint, and protecting rare animal species.

Businesses, government, and society must inform each other about the environmental situation to prevent disasters or at least eliminate their consequences on time. Earth Hour urges the planet to be environmentally open.