Kazakh Tourists in Thailand Unaffected by Myanmar’s Earthquake

ASTANA – Tourism Rights Protection System administrator has reported no tremors at popular Thai resorts and no evacuation requests from Kazakh tourists following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar on March 28.

According to the report, popular resort areas in Thailand, including those along the Andaman Sea (Phuket, Khao Lak, Krabi) and the Gulf of Thailand (Pattaya, Hua Hin, Rayong, Ko Chang, and Ko Samui), have remained stable, with no tremors experienced.

Although takeoffs and landings at Bangkok Airport were temporarily suspended, operations have now fully resumed. As of now, there are 4,457 Kazakh tourists in Thailand, and no evacuation requests have been received by the rights protection system or any tour operators.