From Governance to Economics and Welfare: Key Points from Tokayev’s 2022-2024 Reforms

ASTANA – Over the last three years Kazakhstan has undertaken large-scale political, economic and social reforms aimed at building Just Kazakhstan: from modernizing the governance system to improving the welfare of citizens and developing a competitive economy.

So what do these reforms entail? The Astana Times offers an overview of the major initiatives by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev from 2022 to 2024.

2022: transition to a presidential-parliamentary system of government

The turning point came in President Tokayev’s 2022 state-of-the-nation address, where he outlined a path for political modernization. This was soon followed by a national referendum that introduced constitutional amendments to 33 articles. As a result, Kazakhstan moved from a super-presidential to a presidential-parliamentary form of government.

As part of amendments, election laws were reformed, introducing a mixed system for the Mazhilis, lower house of Parliament, (70% by party lists, 30% single-mandate), a 50/50 mix for regional maslikhats (local representative bodies), and reinstating the majority system for city and district maslikhats. The first Mazhilis and maslikhat elections were conducted in 2023 using the new mixed system.

Kazakhstan reinstated the Constitutional Court, abolished in 1995. It resumed its work on Jan. 1, 2023, and in 2024, received 3,708 appeals, leading to decisions in 21 cases, mostly on legislative improvements.

The President also emphasized the need to restore justice and reclaim assets illegally transferred out of the country. Since 2022, over 1.5 trillion tenge (US$ 2.9 billion) has been recovered, according to the General Prosecutor’s Office.

As part of social reforms, Tokayev proposed to allocate a share of the National Fund’s revenue to children. Since 2024, annual payments have been made, with $100.52 transferred per child in 2024 and $129.38 at the start of 2025. In two years, $888.8 million was distributed to 6.9 million children.

The same year, the National Kurultai, a new consultative and advisory body aimed at fostering dialogue and shaping key reforms, was established. In 2024, nine laws were passed based on proposals discussed at the meetings of the National Kurultai.

2023: proposals on local governance accountability and nuclear power plant construction

To expand citizen participation in local governance, President Tokayev proposed electing heads of mid-level administrative units. In 2023, Kazakhstan held its first pilot elections for district and regional city akims (governors). As a result, residents directly elected akims in 42 districts and three cities, with voter turnout reaching 62.8%, which reflects strong public interest in local elections.

This step-by-step democratization of local governance, from villages to districts and cities, strengthened akims’ accountability and empowered citizens to directly influence the development of their regions.

A major initiative in 2023 was President Tokayev’s proposal to construct a nuclear power plant. He emphasized that the decision should be made through a national referendum, aligning with his commitment to open dialogue. In 2024, the referendum took place, with the majority of Kazakhstan’s citizens voting in favor.

2024: social reforms

At the 2024 National Kurultai meeting, President Tokayev outlined five key social problems: drug addiction, gambling addiction, domestic violence, bullying and aggression in society, vandalism and waste. In response, nine laws were passed, including stricter controls on drug trafficking and gambling.

A key reform came in April 2024 with a law strengthening criminal liability for domestic violence. To combat gambling addiction, the government has approved the Comprehensive Plan to Combat Illegal Gambling and Gambling Addiction for 2024-2026. Additionally, amendments to the law on countering illicit drug trafficking were adopted.

Another new initiative aimed at improving the environmental situation was the launch of Taza Kazakhstan (Clean Kazakhstan) campaign designed to unite society around the idea of respect for nature.

To elevate the status of skilled labor, President Tokayev declared 2025 the Year of Working Professions. The goal is to revive respect for workers and foster diligence and professionalism in society. New awards and honorary titles have been established at the state level, including those dedicated to scientists and inventors, engineers, architects and builders, miners, geologists, as well as workers in transportation, agrarian, and water sectors.

All mentioned reforms were implemented gradually through referendums, legislation, and state programs, ensuring their legitimacy and long-term impact. As a result, Kazakhstan is entering a new phase of development with strengthened institutions, greater public trust, and a clear commitment to justice, unity, and prosperity.