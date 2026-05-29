Oil Production at Tengiz Temporarily Reduced Following Operational Disruption

By Ayana Birbayeva  in Business, Editor’s Picks on 29 May 2026

ALMATY – Oil production at Kazakhstan’s Tengiz oil field was temporarily reduced after an operational disruption at one of the facilities operated by Tengizchevroil (TCO) on May 28, the company and Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry confirmed.

Photo credit:tengizchevroil.com Click to see the map in full size. The map is designed by The Astana Times.

According to Chevron, Tengizchevroil experienced a “minor operational disruption” at one of its production facilities. The company said oil output is now being restored. The company emphasized that ensuring safe and reliable operations remains its top priority and declined to comment further on specific production or commercial details.

Kazakh Energy Ministry said the incident resulted in a temporary decline in oil production at the Tengiz field, one of the country’s largest energy assets.

“The company is currently taking the necessary operational measures, and the production process at the field is in the recovery stage,” reads the statement.

Authorities stressed that no risks to personnel, residents or the environment have been identified. The ministry added that it is closely monitoring the situation as production gradually returns to normal levels.

Operated by Tengizchevroil, the Tengiz field in West Kazakhstan is one of the world’s deepest and largest oil fields and a key contributor to the country’s crude oil output and export revenues.


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