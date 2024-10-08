Kazakhstan’s Official Referendum Results Out: 71% Back Nuclear Power Plant Proposal

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Central Referendum Commission has officially announced the results of an Oct. 6 national referendum at an Oct. 8 meeting, revealing 71.12% support the construction of a nuclear power plant.

According to the commission, out of the 12.28 million eligible voters, 7.82 million participated in the referendum, a turnout rate of 63.66%. Of those who voted, 5.56 million people (71.12%) backed the proposal for the nuclear power plant.

“Thus, the referendum is deemed valid, and the proposal has been approved,” said CEC Chairman Nurlan Abdirov.

While details on how the government will proceed with the construction plans and timeline are not yet available, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggests the involvement of an international consortium with leading companies as an option.

“This is not a simple issue. The government needs to conduct an analysis and hold the necessary negotiations. My personal view is that Kazakhstan should have an international consortium made up of global companies with the most advanced technologies. Beyond that, as they say, time will tell,” said Tokayev after casting his vote in the referendum on Oct. 6 in Astana.

While the government has framed the plant as essential for diversifying the energy mix, ensuring energy security and reducing reliance on coal, the construction of a nuclear power plant has sparked varying opinions across the country. The public has raised concerns about the economic feasibility, potential environmental risks, and long-term nuclear waste storage.