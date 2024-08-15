Kazakhstan’s Asset Recovery Efforts Yield $2.2 Billion from Corruption Cases

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Anti-Corruption Agency has returned assets worth 1.09 trillion tenge (US$2.2 billion) over the past 2.5 years, including assets from oligopolies, the agency’s press service reported on Aug. 15.

Since the beginning of 2024, the Anti-Corruption Service has reimbursed approximately 195 billion tenge (US$405.8 million) as part of completed criminal cases.

The Asset Recovery Committee of the Prosecutor General’s Office has listed assets returned in connection with a criminal case against businessman Kairat Satybaldyuly. These assets are valued at over 50 billion tenge (US$104 million), with 18 billion tenge (US$37.4 million) already recovered.

Over the past 2.5 years, Kairat Satybaldyuly has returned assets totaling 783 billion tenge (US$1.6 billion) to the state. Among the reclaimed assets are two major business centers in Almaty, commercial real estate and a high-end residence in the capital. The Kaisar Tower business center, valued at over 7.9 billion tenge (US$16.4 million), has been allocated to the Kazakh National Women’s Teacher Training University.

An administrative building worth over 800 million tenge (US$1.6 million) has also been given to the Temirbek Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts. In Astana, three mansions valued at over 5 billion tenge (US$10.4 million) were transferred to the municipal Office of Psychological and Pedagogical Correction for children with disabilities, improving educational and creative resources.

International cooperation has been pivotal in recovering money, securities, real estate, and jewelry assets. Kazakhstan has successfully reclaimed 36.8 billion tenge (US$76.5 million) from Austria, 116.7 billion tenge (US$242.8 million) from Liechtenstein, 2.2 billion tenge (US$4.5 million) from Türkiye, 6.3 billion tenge (US$13.1 million) from the UAE, and assets from other countries.

In a separate case involving former Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Timur Toktabayev, convicted of abuse of office, the Shevchenko deposit in the Kostanai Region, containing large reserves of nickel and cobalt worth over 5.6 trillion tenge (US$11.6 billion), was transferred to the state.