Kazakhstan Deploys AI to Predict Crime, Block Fraud, and Assist Criminal Investigations

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s AI-powered Crime Threat Forecasting Center has issued 192 risk assessments to state agencies and helped block 38 fraudulent websites as authorities expand the use of digital technologies in law enforcement, reported the Kazakhstan Prosecutor General’s Office.

The center, established under the Committee on Legal Statistics and Special Records of the Prosecutor General’s Office, uses large-scale data analysis, interagency information exchange and AI-powered technologies to identify emerging security threats and recommend preventive measures.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the center has sent recommendations to state bodies to prevent both internal and external risks.

AI-powered crime forecasting

Among the technologies in operation are systems designed to monitor media and online space for potential threats, detect internet fraud schemes and analyze citizen complaints submitted through the national e-Otinish platform.

The center has also developed predictive models to forecast street crime and repeat offenses, allowing authorities to take preventive measures before crimes occur.

In addition to technological monitoring, authorities have stepped up public awareness efforts. Sixteen public warnings about new fraud schemes and precautionary measures have been issued through the media to help citizens avoid becoming victims of cybercrime.

Digital assistant for criminal investigations

At the same time, the Prosecutor General’s Office is working with the Ministry of Internal Affairs to integrate AI directly into criminal investigations. A pilot project is now underway in police departments in Astana and the Akmola Region.

The initiative includes AI-powered modules that assist investigators with planning investigations, transcribing and analyzing witness statements and automatically generating procedural documents.

Since the launch of the pilot program, the AI-powered Digital Assistant has generated 231 investigation plans, 72 interrogation protocols, 65 indictments and 15 rulings determining the legal classification of offenses. Authorities say the technology is reducing administrative burdens on investigators while accelerating key stages of criminal proceedings.