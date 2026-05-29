This Weekend’s Picks: Jazz Nights, Football Energy and More

ASTANA – Summer is officially kicking off, bringing a vibrant wave of events across Astana and Almaty. From concerts and live music to art exhibitions and football action, the weekend promises something for every taste as the cities step into the new season full of energy and experiences.

Astana

“Swan Lake” ballet, May 31

Experience the timeless beauty of Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” in a breathtaking ballet performance. This beloved tale from folklore follows a maiden cursed to live as a swan by dark forces. Prince Siegfried vows to save her, but fate leads him to a tragic betrayal.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1 Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Leonardo da Vinci’s work exhibition, May 23-Sept. 30

An exhibition dedicated to Leonardo da Vinci invites visitors to discover the artistic and scientific legacy of one of history’s most influential minds. Through reproductions, multimedia elements and interactive displays, the exhibition explores the inventor’s creative vision, engineering ideas and masterpieces, offering a closer look at the Renaissance era.

Venue: Palace of Peace and Reconciliation; 57 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Shamshi” musical, May 31

Shamshi Kaldayakov is a popular Kazakh composer. The “Shamshi” musical reflects the multifaceted facets of his life, from the intensity of wrestling to the depths of love, all interwoven with the brilliance of his compositions. Every song performed on stage echoes the thoughts and experiences of the maestro himself, offering a poignant glimpse into his soul.

Venue: Musical Theater of the Young Spectators; 47B Zhakyp Omarov Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Jazz Do Be Doo Picnic, May 30

An open-air evening of jazz rhythms, live improvisation and relaxed summer vibes awaits audiences this weekend. The program combines musical performances, creative activities and entertainment spaces, creating a lively atmosphere for those looking to unwind through music and culture.

Venue: Almaty Resort; 1/1 Almerek Street. Tickets are available here.

Tynda Music Anniversary Concert, May 30

Tynda Music celebrates its fourth anniversary with a special live concert featuring cinematic orchestral works, iconic film soundtracks, and highlights from its most beloved programs. The evening brings together powerful arrangements and emotional storytelling on stage.

Venue: Republic Palace; 56 Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Art evening, May 30-31

Immerse yourself in a magical evening of painting in a warm, inspiring atmosphere. Create, relax, and enjoy a memorable time alone or with someone special.

Venue: Carpe Diem art studio; 302 Navoy Street. Tickets are available here.

Big Game Football Festival, May 30

A festival atmosphere filled with football energy, live entertainment and interactive activities awaits visitors this weekend. The program combines sports-inspired experiences, music and fan zones, creating a dynamic outdoor celebration for families, friends and football enthusiasts.

Venue: ShabytAmphitheater. Tickets are available here.

“Space of Memory” exhibition, May 30-June 15

Exhibition marking the 100th anniversary of Sakhy Romanov and Bek Tulekov, showcasing a defining era in Kazakh visual art. A special section presents the sculptural works of Dair Tulekov, capturing the artistic exploration and transition of the late 20th and early 21st centuries.

Venue: Abilkhan Kasteyev State Museum of Arts; 22/1 Koktem – 3 micro-district. Tickets are available here.