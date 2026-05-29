Kazakhstan, UAE Deepen Economic Partnership as Exports Rise 42.1%

ALMATY – Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates are accelerating economic cooperation after Kazakh exports to the Gulf nation jumped 42.1% in the first quarter of 2026 and Emirati investment reached $1.6 billion last year.

The growing partnership was highlighted during a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev and UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, who arrived in Astana as part of the UAE delegation participating in the Eurasian Economic Forum and the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, reported the ministry’s press service.

During the talks, the two sides discussed expanding trade, investment and business cooperation, as well as implementing existing bilateral agreements and launching new joint initiatives.

According to Shakkaliyev, economic ties between the two countries continue to strengthen. Trade volumes have been growing steadily, investment cooperation has expanded, and the number of joint projects in strategically important sectors has increased.

UAE among Kazakhstan’s top investors

The ministers noted that the UAE ranked among Kazakhstan’s four largest foreign investors in 2025, with foreign direct investment totaling $1.6 billion.

A significant share of Emirati investment has been directed toward transport and logistics infrastructure, trade, urban development and other key sectors of the Kazakh economy. Bilateral trade turnover also increased by 5% year-on-year in 2025.

In the first three months of 2026, trade between Kazakhstan and the UAE reached $45.8 million, while Kazakhstan’s exports to the Emirates rose by more than 42%.

Focus on logistics, agriculture and technology

Particular attention during the meeting was given to investment projects in logistics, trade, agribusiness, financial infrastructure and advanced technologies.

Kazakhstan presented the investment potential of Alatau City, describing it as one of the country’s most promising international hubs for innovation, business and economic growth.

The two sides also explored opportunities for cooperation in agriculture, including food processing, agricultural infrastructure development and the adoption of modern technologies to strengthen food security.

Expanding financial cooperation

Financial cooperation featured prominently in the discussions, including collaboration between the Export Credit Agency of Kazakhstan and financial institutions in the UAE.

The parties reviewed opportunities in Islamic finance, investment project support, export promotion and regulatory cooperation. Emirati representatives also expressed interest in developing joint initiatives in microfinance, insurance and investment portfolio management.

According to the ministry, the UAE side reaffirmed its readiness to expand its investment presence in Kazakhstan, including through programs supporting small and medium-sized enterprises and the introduction of innovative financial instruments.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides confirmed their commitment to further strengthening strategic ties, expanding trade and economic cooperation and advancing new joint investment projects.